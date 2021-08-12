Monday After the Masters canceled until 2022

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Monday After the Masters has been postponed once again, as the event’s organizers announced it will be canceled until 2022.

The event was originally planned for April 10, but was postponed until September 13, due to concerns with COVID-19. However, Tournament Director Paul Graham said the event will once again be postponed out of an abundance of caution.

We are encouraged by the gradual return to live events and are eager to celebrate Monday After the Masters together again, however we have decided to continue to err on the side of caution by postponing to April 11, 2022. We look forward to safely celebrating with you next year! Paul Graham

The Event will take place again on April 11, 2022.

Monday After the Masters started in 1994 as a way to raise money for charity, but has since evolved into one of the top Celebrity Po-Ams in the country, according to the events website.

Hootie & the Blowfish has worked with the event for years, and has helped generate millions of dollars toward childhood educational programs.