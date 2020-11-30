Monday is the last day to switch learning modes for students at Darlington schools

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The deadline to switch your student’s learning mode if they go to school in Darlington is Monday at 5 p.m.

If you want to switch your child’s learning mode, make sure to have the request in by 5 p.m., no request will be accepted after that time, according to the Darlington County School District.

If you submitted an application but have not received a confirmation email, you are asked to submit again and request the confirmation.

For more information or if you have any questions you are encouraged to contact the Office of Communications at 843-398-2284 or 843-398-2283.

