MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Due to a technical error Monday night, WBTW was not able to air the “Jeopardy” episode scheduled for that night.

In the episode, contestant Matt Amodio is hoping to win his 39th game in a row. You can watch that missing episode tonight at 7:30 p.m. following “Wheel of Fortune.”