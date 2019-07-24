Montana man proposes to girlfriend with help of new puppy

KALISPELL, MT (CNN) — If you love puppies and love proposals and love “love” then there’s a good chance you’ll love this story.

Joel Booth and Kadie Latimer had been dating for almost three years.

So, when Joel decided to propose to Kadie, he knew it had to be special. That’s where golden retriever Bowie comes in.

“Went and snuck her and got her, and went and hid her for a whole week so Kadie didn’t know about it. It was very stressful. Just worrying that the day before she’d find out and the surprise would be ruined,” Booth said.

It took some planning, with the help of a staged photoshoot and photographer friend Rachel Catlett and her husband Jeremiah Booth pulled it off.

“When it was time for her to get changed into her normal clothes and knowing what was about to happen my heart was pounding. So, we had the puppy hiding with a friend and Kadie had no idea what was going on,” Catlett said.

“That’s when he handed me the dog and said well don’t you want to see what the name is? So, I looked at the collar and it said Kadie and I initially thought, why would you name the dog Kadie thats my name. And so I read a little bit further and it said will you marry me? And then he got down on one knee,” Latimer said.

Wanting to share the photos with family and friends, Catlett posted some pictures of the proposal to dogspotting society, a Facebook group for dog lovers.

“So, I just posted like 10 photos in there and immediately it just blew up and I was not expecting that,” Catlett said. “They’re very cute photos obviously, but I just wasn’t expecting the attention. My phone was just blowing up and it was at fifty thousand likes and 15,000 shares.”

It was soon after that, the today show called.

“It felt surreal, I definitely checked the website to make sure that it wasn’t spam, just to verify it was for real,” Catlett said.

Catlett says the photos have gone international.

While Booth and Latimer haven’t set a wedding date yet, they have their hands full with new dog Bowie and other dog Jackson.