Moo-ving on to greener pastures: ‘Nuisance cows’ found in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Police have hit a… tipping point… and seek information on a pair of cows that have become a nuisance to a property owner in Horry County.

The landowner says for a couple of weeks the cows have been spotted on their land, but do not belong to them, according to the Horry County Police Department.

The cows have been seen on a piece of land near Louisville Road and Joyner Swamp Road, according to police. But now, they need to be moooo – ved.

Officers are hoping to find the owner of the cows, but the animals do not have any tags, brandings or markings.

Police say if an owner is not found soon, they will be forced to take possession of the cows.

Anyone with information on the cows is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.