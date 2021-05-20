More cocaine washes ashore Alabama beaches

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An interesting find by beachgoers on a local beach this week.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) shared photos of cocaine that was found along the beaches of Fort Morgan this week.

BCSO says the 3 kilos of cocaine were found at different locations along the Ft. Morgan peninsula.

That brings the total to 34 kilos of cocaine found this week. GSPD, along with ALEA and federal authorities, are working together to find out where it came from.

Gulf Shores Police Lt. Jason Woodruff says in all, 31 kilos of the bricks of cocaine have washed up on West Beach starting Monday night. All of the discoveries have been made by beachgoers.

Authorities estimate the value of the illegal drug at over a million dollars.