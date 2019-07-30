More indictments handed down in NC District 9 ballot irregularities investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County grand jury handed down more indictments Tuesday against defendants related to ballot irregularities in the 9th District last year. the Wake County District Attorney’s Office said.

Leslie McCrae Dowless was indicted on charges of two counts felony obstruction of justice, perjury, a solicitation to commit perjury, conspiracy to obstruct justice and possession of absentee ballot.

He is still subject to a $30,000 bond.

Others charged include:

Lisa M. Britt – Felony conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, possession of an absentee ballot and voting as a felon

Ginger S. Eason – Felony conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and possession of an absentee ballot

Woody D. Hester – Two counts felony conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and possession of an absentee ballot

James Singletary – Felony conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and possession of an absentee ballot

Tonya B. Long – Felony conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and swearing falsely

Jessica Dowless – Felony conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and swearing falsely

Kelly Hendrix – Two counts felony conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and two counts possession of an absentee ballot

Hendrix is charged in connection with the 2016 and 2018 general elections.

The defendants aside from Dowless received a $10,000 bond and are expected to surrender to authorities.

The investigation continues as the Wake County District Attorney’s Office works with the SBI, investigators from the North Carolina State Board of Elections and federal authorities.