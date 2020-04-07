More “non-essential” businesses close

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More “non-essential” businesses were ordered to shut down by 5 p.m. on Monday. The governor’s executive order, Friday, stretched the list of what’s considered non-essential across South Carolina.

As South Carolina exceeds 2000 positive COVID-19 cases, stricter measures go into effect. Nearly all retail, recreational, and entertainment services are shut down.

While many businesses already shut down, furniture, clothing, jewelry, and department stores that were still deemed essential, are now closed until further notice. Also, all workout facilities and group activities have been clearly stated to shutdown.

Many Myrtle Beach businesses say springtime is a major peak season. “People are wanting to spruce up their homes, get ready for the families to come, we live in vacation spot so we get a lot of people here.” Elaine Struck, J&K Home Furnishings Designer said.

Beach property owners and investors usually are getting their places ready, Struck said, as she explained she’s never see business during spring like this before.

Small business owners also kept their doors open through today, holding out hope during their last sales. “I’m very very afraid. Especially for salon owners, servers, bartenders… A lot of those people live paycheck to paycheck like a lot of us do. You just worry about young families and how they are going to come back,” Connie Lincoln, owner of Manifest, said.

This list comes in addition to the businesses already closed. Here is a list of non-essential businesses:

Entertainment venues and facilities

Night clubs

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers

Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas

Adult entertainment venues

Bingo halls

Venues operated by social clubs

Recreational and athletic facilities and activities

Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms

Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

Group exercise facilities (including yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities)

Spectator sports

Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person

Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers

Barbershops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body-art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage service

Retail stores

Furniture and home-furnishings stores

Clothing, shoe and clothing-accessory stores

Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores

Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores

Sporting goods stores

Book, craft and music stores

Flea markets

Florists and flower stores

The order allows stores to still complete online orders, delivery, or curbside if social distancing measures can be implemented.