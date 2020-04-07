More “non-essential” businesses close

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More “non-essential” businesses were ordered to shut down by 5 p.m. on Monday. The governor’s executive order, Friday, stretched the list of what’s considered non-essential across South Carolina.
As South Carolina exceeds 2000 positive COVID-19 cases, stricter measures go into effect. Nearly all retail, recreational, and entertainment services are shut down.
While many businesses already shut down, furniture, clothing, jewelry, and department stores that were still deemed essential, are now closed until further notice. Also, all workout facilities and group activities have been clearly stated to shutdown.
Many Myrtle Beach businesses say springtime is a major peak season. “People are wanting to spruce up their homes, get ready for the families to come, we live in vacation spot so we get a lot of people here.” Elaine Struck, J&K Home Furnishings Designer said.
Beach property owners and investors usually are getting their places ready, Struck said, as she explained she’s never see business during spring like this before.
Small business owners also kept their doors open through today, holding out hope during their last sales. “I’m very very afraid. Especially for salon owners, servers, bartenders… A lot of those people live paycheck to paycheck like a lot of us do. You just worry about young families and how they are going to come back,” Connie Lincoln, owner of Manifest, said.
This list comes in addition to the businesses already closed. Here is a list of non-essential businesses:
Entertainment venues and facilities
Night clubs
Bowling alleys
Arcades
Concert venues
Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers
Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)
Racetracks
Indoor children’s play areas
Adult entertainment venues
Bingo halls
Venues operated by social clubs
Recreational and athletic facilities and activities
Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
Group exercise facilities (including yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities)
Spectator sports
Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person
Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close-contact service providers
Barbershops
Hair salons
Waxing salons
Threading salons
Nail salons and spas
Body-art facilities and tattoo services
Tanning salons
Massage-therapy establishments and massage service
Retail stores
Furniture and home-furnishings stores
Clothing, shoe and clothing-accessory stores
Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores
Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores
Sporting goods stores
Book, craft and music stores
Flea markets
Florists and flower stores
The order allows stores to still complete online orders, delivery, or curbside if social distancing measures can be implemented.