More Rain to finish the weekend

Good Evening!

Later tonight we’ll continue to see more clouds and showers work their way through the region.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday we’ll see more scattered showers moe through the area. Very early Sunday just after about midnight we’ll see our most organized activity push east across the Pee Dee and then the Grandstrand. This line of storms could be strong at times producing heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. Please use caution if out on the roads this evening.

Sunday morning will start off mild with lows already starting off in the mid-60s. Throughout the afternoon more scattered showers will move through the region with mild daytime highs.

As we start off the work week see see more widespread rain across the region.