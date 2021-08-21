More Storms Sunday

It was a stormy Saturday and Sunday looks to supply more of the same. After a cloudy night tonight expect a few peeks of sunshine tomorrow but more scattered storms are expected by the afternoon and into the evening on Sunday. Highs tomorrow will still be warm in the mid 80s along the coast to near 90 for inland locations.

August continues to supply the dog days of summer as much of next week looks to be hot, humid and sometimes stormy. Rain chances will be hit an miss with no real organization so be on the lookout each afternoon for pop up storms during the heat of the day.

We continue to track Henri with 75 mph winds as of the 5pm Saturday update from the National Hurricane Center. Long Island continues to be the target as the storm moves northward and landfall is expected some time tomorrow evening. Good news is Henri will be weakening slightly and more populated areas will be to the west of the storm where Henri will be even weaker. We’ll continue to watch this one so stay tuned. The rest of the tropics are quiet for now and no more storms are expected to develop within the next few days.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with afternoon scattered storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s at the coast to near 90 inland.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.