More sun for the start of the work week

This evening we start to see signs of calming conditions along the coast. After widespread coastal flooding this weekend from King Tides, the high surf advisory is expected to expire at 7pm this evening. Monday’s high tide will be just before 10AM and still cause some localized coastal flooding, however, not on the scale we saw this weekend. This will be due to the low pressure system that caused the stronger onshore waves moving northeast of our area. Conditions continue improving with lower coastal flood chances Monday night. Also be prepared for an earlier sunrise, at around 6:41 AM!

High pressure will build in for next week, bringing sunny weather and a warm up right into the heart of the workweek, with highs getting back into the low and mid 70s. Veterans Day will be the warmest day of the week, with sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

The next rain chance moves in late Thursday night with scattered showers possible Friday through Saturday morning. Expect cooler temperatures to tag along too for next weekend, with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s by next Sunday.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows averaging in the low 40s, with inland upper 30s possible.

MONDAY: Abundant sun with highs in the upper 60s along the coast, to low 70s inland.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cool overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s