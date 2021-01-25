More than 100 jobs available as major Florence manufacturer expands

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – More than 100 jobs are to be filled immediately after Ruiz Foods expands its operations in Florence.

The company said the increase in Florence production is in direct response to the need to satisfy growing customer demand.

“Ruiz Foods Florence is extremely excited about our continued growth,” Pete Mayadag, Ruiz Florence Director of Operations, said. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Florence business community. In 2017 we employed 600+ Team Members. Currently we employ 1060+ Team Members. We are looking to immediately add approximately 100 more Team Members.”

The company established a manufacturing facility and distribution warehouse in Florence County in 2014 and began manufacturing product in January, 2016. Ruiz Foods produces El Monterey and Tornados brand products – both distributed nationwide.

Ruiz Foods Florence is accepting applications for a number of positions, including: production supervisors, maintenance technicians, sanitation, machine operators and food production associates.

Those who are interested in applying can email a resume to FlorenceJobs@ruizfoods.com with a job preference in the subject line, apply in person at 2557 Florence Harllee Boulevard or apply through Indeed.com.

