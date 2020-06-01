More than 1,000 tested during free Tidelands Health COVID-19 testing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than 1,000 individuals flocked to Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium on Saturday for the first community COVID-19 testing clinic organized by Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The clinic, which provided free testing to determine if an individual has COVID-19, represents the largest DHEC community COVID-19 mobile testing site in South Carolina to date.

Eager residents started lining up for testing more than two hours before the clinic’s scheduled start at 10 a.m., and the entire supply of test kits from DHEC – a little more than 1,000 – had been used by 2:30 p.m.

Once the clinic opened, a steady stream of vehicles weaved through the elaborate drive-through system in the stadium parking lot to arrive at a testing tent. Individuals remained in the safety of their vehicles and were tested for COVID-19 by Tidelands Health medical professionals.

“Today’s testing clinic was an incredible success for our community, and we are so grateful to our partners with DHEC, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, local government and local law enforcement for helping make this free clinic a reality,” Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health said. “The tremendous turnout at today’s clinic shows the demand in our area for widespread COVID-19 testing. Our team will continue to help meet that demand with additional free testing clinics scheduled throughout our region – from Little River to Georgetown – over the next several weeks.”

With the supply of test kits exhausted by mid-afternoon Saturday, the clinic closed earlier than scheduled; But residents still have a chance to get tested at one of several upcoming free clinics.

The initial goal is to conduct 8,000 tests – representing 2 percent of the region’s total population – by the end of June.

The testing clinics are free and open to all individuals. Pre-screening is not required. Individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to give consent for testing. Participants simply drive up to be tested and remain in their vehicles throughout the process.

There will be additional clinics held on June 4, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road, 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach; June 5, 2-6 p.m., Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown; June 11, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine.

There will also be clinics held on June 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet; June 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River; June 25, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine; June 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Coastal Carolina University.

Anyone with questions about the testing program can call the Tidelands Health COVID-19 nurse line at 843-652-8800 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. or 1-866-TIDELANDS, which operates 24 hours a day.

