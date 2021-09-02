More than 11,600 students in quarantine across Horry County Schools, several schools go virtual

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – More than 11,600 students are in quarantine as of Thursday across schools in Horry County, according to the district’s dashboard.

That’s up from 9,000 on Tuesday. The district has about 45,000 students, so about 26% of students — or one in four students — are in quarantine.

Horry County Schools also reported a total of 1,140 cases of COVID-19 among staff and students. Of those, 1,045 are students.

The district has 287 staff members in quarantine.

HCS said students in quarantine can take their personal learning device home to receive and turn in assignments, plus log onto virtual school.

The following schools have moved to a temporary virtual learning model: