More than 12K people filed an unemployment claim in South Carolina last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina initial unemployment insurance claims saw another decrease in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending July 25th totaled 12,194, a decrease of 2,152 compared to the previous week’s count of 14,346.

This data means 12,194 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

“For the first time since the pandemic emerged in South Carolina, our initial claims numbers have dropped below 13,000. Our economy is gaining traction as business owners re-open with strict safety protocols, recall their workforces and recruit new employees. We are strongly encouraged by this downward trend in initial claims and the performance of the economy,” states executive director, Dan Ellzey.

“It is important for all people receiving South Carolina unemployment benefits to understand that they will receive their last payment of the weekly FPUC $600 this week. We recognize, however, that debate is taking place at this time in Washington over a possible extension of federal unemployment benefits. If there is no agreement, these payments will not be restarted. If there is agreement, it could take a while to implement a different federal program developed by Congress depending on the complexity of the changes. It is just not a matter of stopping and then re-starting the program,” Ellzey said.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $3.6 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

