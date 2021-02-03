More than 1K Santee Cooper customers were without power in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – More than 1,000 people were without power in the Carolina Forest area early Wednesday morning.
The Santee Cooper website reported that 1,142 people lost power in the area. The outage began around 5:41 a.m. and was restored before 8 a.m.
Count on News13 for updates.
