More than 2,000 people without power between Atlantic Beach and North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper is reporting more than 2,000 people are without power Monday morning, according to their website.

Around 8 a.m., 2,083 people are reported to be experiencing power outages along Highway 17 between Atlantic Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Power is expected to be restored by 11:15 a.m.

The outage was caused by a single-vehicle crash involving a truck, according to North Myrtle Beach PIO Pat Dowling. The truck hit a hydrant and a utility pole., causing power lines to be down and across the road.

The road is blocked but Santee Cooper is on the scene and the road should not be closed for long. No severe injuries have been reported.

