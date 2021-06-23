More than 30 employers to connect with SC military community through virtual career fair

A Vietnam War USA military veteran is looking down with his partially obscured face showing a serious facial expression. Though this shot is posed, this is a real life, real person Vietnam war veteran.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Future Makers is hosting a virtual career fair to help employers connect with veterans, transitioning military personnel, and military spouses.

The fair will be hosted from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and more than 30 employers are registered to attend. Employers will be hiring for several full-time positions with annual starting salaries of at least $40,000. The positions they are looking to hire for include Maintenance, IT, Production, Logistics, Administrative, Nursing, Finance, Chemists, Welding, and more.

The virtual career fair will utilize a mobile platform called Ping by Tallo, a matchmaking system for job seekers and employers.

Employers registered to participate include:

US Brick

Starbucks Roasting Plant

NOVA Molecular Technologies, Inc.

Thompson

Metromont Corporation

A.O. Smith Corporation

Michelin

Mark Anthony Brewing

MUSC Health

Nephron

Emerson Electric

TORAY Industries

Wabtec Corporation

THORNE

Bridgestone

Shaw Industries

Core4ce

Ingevity

Nucor Building Systems

BASF

T-Mobile

Hood Construction

Bausch + Lomb

BMW Manufacturing Co.

Nucor Steel

Milliken & Company

ICL Group

Cummins Turbo Technologies

Continental

Alcami

To register, candidates should visit here to sign up and complete their profile.