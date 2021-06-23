More than 30 employers to connect with SC military community through virtual career fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Vietnam War USA military veteran is looking down with his partially obscured face showing a serious facial expression. Though this shot is posed, this is a real life, real person Vietnam war veteran.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Future Makers is hosting a virtual career fair to help employers connect with veterans, transitioning military personnel, and military spouses.

The fair will be hosted from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and more than 30 employers are registered to attend. Employers will be hiring for several full-time positions with annual starting salaries of at least $40,000. The positions they are looking to hire for include Maintenance, IT, Production, Logistics, Administrative, Nursing, Finance, Chemists, Welding, and more.

The virtual career fair will utilize a mobile platform called Ping by Tallo, a matchmaking system for job seekers and employers.

Employers registered to participate include:

  • US Brick
  • Starbucks Roasting Plant
  • NOVA Molecular Technologies, Inc.
  • Thompson
  • Metromont Corporation
  • A.O. Smith Corporation
  • Michelin
  • Mark Anthony Brewing
  • MUSC Health
  • Nephron
  • Emerson Electric
  • TORAY Industries
  • Wabtec Corporation
  • THORNE
  • Bridgestone
  • Shaw Industries
  • Core4ce
  • Ingevity
  • Nucor Building Systems
  • BASF
  • T-Mobile
  • Hood Construction
  • Bausch + Lomb
  • BMW Manufacturing Co.
  • Nucor Steel
  • Milliken & Company
  • ICL Group
  • Cummins Turbo Technologies
  • Continental
  • Alcami

To register, candidates should visit here to sign up and complete their profile.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories