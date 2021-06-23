More than 30 employers to connect with SC military community through virtual career fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Future Makers is hosting a virtual career fair to help employers connect with veterans, transitioning military personnel, and military spouses.
The fair will be hosted from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and more than 30 employers are registered to attend. Employers will be hiring for several full-time positions with annual starting salaries of at least $40,000. The positions they are looking to hire for include Maintenance, IT, Production, Logistics, Administrative, Nursing, Finance, Chemists, Welding, and more.
The virtual career fair will utilize a mobile platform called Ping by Tallo, a matchmaking system for job seekers and employers.
Employers registered to participate include:
- US Brick
- Starbucks Roasting Plant
- NOVA Molecular Technologies, Inc.
- Thompson
- Metromont Corporation
- A.O. Smith Corporation
- Michelin
- Mark Anthony Brewing
- MUSC Health
- Nephron
- Emerson Electric
- TORAY Industries
- Wabtec Corporation
- THORNE
- Bridgestone
- Shaw Industries
- Core4ce
- Ingevity
- Nucor Building Systems
- BASF
- T-Mobile
- Hood Construction
- Bausch + Lomb
- BMW Manufacturing Co.
- Nucor Steel
- Milliken & Company
- ICL Group
- Cummins Turbo Technologies
- Continental
- Alcami
To register, candidates should visit here to sign up and complete their profile.