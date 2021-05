PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Power has been restored for more than 3,000 Santee Cooper customers on Pawleys Island on Friday.

The power went out for 3,200 people around 8:00 a.m. after Santee Cooper officials say a squirrel got into a substation.

An estimated restoration time was 10:00 a.m., but Santee Cooper told News 2 power was restored around 9:00 a.m. “It was a fairly quick fix,” they said.