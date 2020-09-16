More than $5.6 Mil infrastructure investment announced for Pembroke

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – U.S. Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Wednesday the Trump Administration will invest $1 billion in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program.

This includes an award of more than $5.26 million to the Town of Pembroke for the Pembroke Transportation Investment for Revitalization project.

“This Administration is making significant investments in infrastructure, and this $1 billion in BUILD grants will repair, rebuild, and revitalize transportation systems across America,” Chao said.

Fiscal Year 2020 BUILD Transportation grants are for planning and capital investments in surface transportation infrastructure and were awarded on a competitive basis for projects that will have a significant local or regional impact.

BUILD funding supports roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports or intermodal transportation. Since 2017, the Administration has awarded nearly $4 billion in BUILD grants to improve America’s infrastructure.

The Pembroke Transportation Investment for Revitalization project will create a network of complete streets to connect the downtown to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke to the west and the headquarters of the Lumbee Tribe to the east.

The project includes the installation of dedicated two-way left turn lanes on NC Highway 711 and approximately 12,400 linear feet of bike and pedestrian pathways.

Street improvements will be made in the center of the historic downtown, including replacement of deteriorated infrastructure, re-location of overhead utility lines, installation of lighting and landscaping improvements, crosswalks, ramps, bike lanes, and new sidewalks.

The expansion of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure will provide alternative, safer routes to busy Third Street, reducing injuries to cyclists and pedestrians by as much as 50%.

The project also repairs deteriorating subsurface stormwater and sewer infrastructure in conjunction with surface treatments aimed at restoring the town’s roads to a state of good repair.

Once completed, the project will enhance connectivity and access between the University to the west and small businesses downtown, reinvigorating business and improving quality of life for residents.

