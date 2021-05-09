More than 50 openings available at SC Works Conway job fair on Tuesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – More than 50 employment opportunities will be available at an open-air job fair on Tuesday at SC Works Conway, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said in a news release.

Ten employers will be conducting on-site interviews for both full- and part-time positions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 200A Victory Lane in Conway. Some plan to offer medical benefits and sign-on bonuses for some positions.

Employers scheduled to participate include S&W Ready Mix Concrete, Carolinas Staffing Solutions, MasterCorp, Brittain Resorts, Conway Medical Center, AVX Corporation, 5 Star Home Care, AMCO Atlantic Maintenance Inc., Coastal Asphalt and Rhino Demolition

All applicants are expected to bring a resume and dress professionally. Masks and social distancing will be required, and officials said you should not attend if you have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

More information is available at https://scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.