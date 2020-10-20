More than 500K absentee ballots returned in South Carolina, setting new record

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW/WSPA) – More than half a million ballots have already been cast across South Carolina for the upcoming General Election.

Data from the South Carolina Election Commission shows 535,000 ballots were returned by Monday afternoon.

That is 30,000 more absentee ballots than were cast in the 2016 election.

State election officials expect more than one million absentee ballots will be cast before the November 3rd election.

All registered South Carolina voters are eligible to cast an absentee ballot for this election, whether in-person or by mail, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For those looking to vote absentee in-person in Horry County, you can vote at the Carolina Forest Library, South Strand Recreation Center, North Strand recreation Center and the Registration & Elections Office on 1515 4th Ave., Conway, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Elections Office is open until 5 p.m.

In-person absentee voting runs through November 2nd.

In Florence County, the absentee ballot must be filled out and sent by mail, email, fax, or personal delivery to the Florence elections commission by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. The elections commission is at 219 Third Loop Road in Florence.

You can also vote at the Dillon County Board of Voter Registration & Elections located at 305 West Hampton Street through November 2nd.

Those looking to vote early in Darlington County can make their way to the Darlington County Board of Voter Registration and Elections on 131 Cashua Street.

If you choose to mail your ballot in, you should do so immediately to ensure it arrives before Election Day and make sure you have a witness signature on your ballots. Saturday is the deadline to apply to vote absentee by mail in South Carolina.

You do not have to request to vote absentee in person. All you need to bring with you when voting absentee in-person is one of the five following forms of identification: