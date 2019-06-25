More than 66 guns stolen from SC home, 2 charged

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two men have been charged in connection to an incident in which 66 to 70 guns were allegedly stolen from a home.

Julian Lance Griffin, 18, has been charged with burglary first degree, grand larceny and safecracking. Jacob Gavin Bush, 22, has been charged with grand larceny.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, 66 to 70 guns were alleged to have been stolen from a home on Providence Church Road in Chesterfield County. Seventeen guns have been recovered along with ammunition and a crossbow.

Bush had bail set at $15,000 and Griffin is awaiting his bond hearing.