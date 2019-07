SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA/WBTW)– Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking for Halloween to be moved from October 31 to the last Saturday of the month.

The petition was launched on change.org in 2018 by the non-profit Halloween and Costume Association and seeks “a safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

The group says the date change would make the holiday safer and less stressful.

More than 66,000 people have signed the petition as about about 5:30 a.m. Friday.