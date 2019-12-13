Most mispronounced words of 2019 include ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘Greta Thunberg’

(CNN/WBTW) – You’ve read the news…you’ve seen what’s trending… but, do you know how to say everything properly?
A group of people who write captioning for television broadcasts helped come up with the most mispronounced words of 2019.
The site of the worst nuclear accident, Chernobyl, wasn’t in chur-no-bull…it’s pronounced chair-no-bull.
And the proper way to address teen activist and Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year,” Greta Thunberg, is gray-tah toon-bairk.
The often purple-haired soccer champ who won the world title for the united states, Megan Rapinoe, is meh-gan ruh-pee-noh.
No-tuhr dame (Notre Dame) may be okay for the “Fighting Irish”…but, the French church that partially burned down is pronounced no-truh dahm.
And, with the polling surge he’s seen, you better learn to say his name.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s last name is pronounced boot-ij-ij.
