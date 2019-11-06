Mother of 13-year-old escapee charged with 2 murders reached out for help ‘time and time again’

LUMBERTON, SC (CNN Newsource) – The mother of the 13-year-old who escaped after a court appearance on double murder charges says things never should have gotten to this point.

Nikki Jacobs, the mother of missing Jericho, says her son was always very troubled and blames the county for not helping him – even after she reached out for help time and time again.

“You’re telling the social workers and the mental health workers and the social services that that’s what your problem is and you’re calling them every day, then that’s something that should’ve been done a long time ago,” Jacobs said. “But they going to wait until he’s charged with these other charges.”

These other charges include not one – but two murders.

And now he’s on the run.

Police in North Carolina are asking for help by circulating a photo of Jericho to the media. They are not giving his last name because he’s not an adult.

But they say he was in court Tuesday afternoon when he escaped – even with leg restraints. He and 19-eyar-old Derrick Hunt were recently charged in the deaths of two brothers last month.

And the sheriff’s office says the murders were linked to drugs. Police say Jericho is considered dangerous. In addition to the two murder charges, Jericho also has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.