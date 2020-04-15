Mother of inmate who strangled himself while in transport sues Horry County

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – The mother of an inmate who strangled himself while in a transport van is suing Horry County and the sheriff’s office.

Lisa Flaherty-Ortega of San Diego, Calif, is suing for gross negligence and wrongful death after her son, Michael Naqshabandi, strangled himself with a seatbelt while being transported after three suicide attempts, according to the suit. He was 28 years old.

The suit claims the Horry County Sheriff’s Office should have known about Naqshabandi’s mental illness, including his suicide ideations. He was taken to Conway Medical Center for injuries after his third attempt, according to the suit.

Naqshabandi was released from the hospital into the custody of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for transport back to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he was being kept as a pretrial detainee for several nonviolent misdemeanor charges.

Naqshabandi’s mother claims her son did not have proper supervision for suicide precautions during the 20-minute transport. He was able to crawl to the floorboard of the vehicle, wrap a seatbelt around his neck, and strangulate himself.

Flaherty-Ortega also states her son was the third mental health patient to die as a result of injuries sustained in a Horry County Sheriff’s transport vehicle in the past 12 months.

Flaherty-Ortega is asking for a Jury trial.