Mother of missing Tenn. toddler Evelyn Boswell taken into custody

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday night that Megan Boswell, the mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell had been taken into custody.

Evelyn is still missing.

Megan Boswell was charged with False Reporting.

The AMBER Alert remains active, the TBI said.

NEW: More than 500 tips have now been received in the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

There have been no credible sightings.



Agents and detectives continue to pursue leads in the case.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. #TNAMBERAlert



It has been almost a week since an AMBER Alert was first issued for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Authorities are pursuing every lead in this case as they work to find baby Evelyn.

Below is a timeline of events that have unfolded so far in the case.

2/19: Just after 4 p.m., SCSO sends release about ‘missing child investigation’

In that release, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials said in part, “On Tuesday afternoon, February 18, 2020, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral in reference to a child that had not been seen by certain family members in approximately two months.”

Authorities also released the first photo of Evelyn Boswell, as pictured below.

Source: SCSO

2/19: Just before 8 p.m., TBI issues AMBER Alert for Evelyn Boswell

2/20: News Channel 11 interviews Hunter Wood, a man who said he dated mother of missing Evelyn for a few weeks

2/21: Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy holds his first news conference

This was the first time authorities addressed the AMBER Alert and the ongoing search.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced he was personally contributing $1,000 for a reward in the search for Evelyn.

You can watch the entire news conference HERE.

