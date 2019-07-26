Mother shot protecting her kids in Monroe, NC

MONROE, NC – A North Carolina mother was killed protecting her children during a home invasion.

On Friday, one of the suspects was taken into custody in South Carolina while the other is still on the loose.

Police say Byron Watkins and Antwan Sturdivant forced their way into Lucero Capote’s home in Monroe, NC, earlier this month. That’s south of Charlotte. Capote was shot and killed. Sturdivant turned himself in but police are still looking for Watkins.

“The last words she said to me were, ‘I love you’,” said her son Leonardo Sosa.

“It’s not right. You didn’t have to do that,” said her other son, Jason Sosa.

Two of Capote’s children were hurt in the home invasion.

Watkins is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and assault on a child under 12.

