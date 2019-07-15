Mother’s bond increased to $5M in brutal death of 1-year-old daughter

SHANNON, NC (WBTW) – A mother charged in the brutal death of her 1-year-old daughter had her bond increased to $5 million on Monday.

Sarah Hardin, 25, is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury in the death of 1-year-old Jadalyn Barton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Hardin is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Detective Patterson told the judge on Monday that more charges will follow.

Deputies arrested Jonathan Blake Barton, who is Jadalyn’s father, on Thursday. Barton is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury in relation to Jadayln’s death.

Jonathan Barton had his first appearance and was given a bond of $3 million. Barton was given a bond because he is under the age of 18.

The arrested officer stated in the report there is probable cause to believe Barton “did intentionally inflict and intentionally commit an assault that resulted in serious physical injury, repeatedly striking the victim with, without limitations his fist, belt and/or a switch over a period of 3 months, causing extensive bruising over her entire body, on Jadalyn Barton.”

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on July 9 to Southeastern Medical Center in reference to Jadalyn Barton being unresponsive and having multiple bruises on her body. She was transported to the medical center by her parents, where she was pronounced dead.

“This is such a troubling case that no one would want to imagine.” Said, Sheriff Wilkins. “The condition of this innocent infant is unspeakable and was really difficult for our investigators. As the investigation continues all I can do is ask for the county to pray”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

The case is still ongoing. Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.