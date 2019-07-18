Mothers of men missing make plea for help after car found abandoned in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been more than 24 hours since two young Wake County men were heard from. Brendan Hurley, 23, and Anthony McCall, 21, went missing Tuesday evening.

Police confirmed a car belonging to one of them was found Wednesday. Their parents said there was a bullet hole in the driver’s side windshield and blood inside. Police, however, wouldn’t confirm that. All they said was the car was found.

“It’s very difficult because you don’t know,” said Anthony’s mom, Laura Hurley.

“He never stayed out all night without calling,” added Mark McCall, who is Brendan’s mom said.

McCall’s parents spent Wednesday evening handing out fliers.

McCall told his girlfriend Hurley was giving him a ride to his mom’s house. He had to let her dog out.

Hurley told his mom he’d pick her up from work around 9 p.m. in Wake Forest.

“Nine o’clock came around and no Brendan. Right there that’s already telling me something. He’s always early if not, definitely prompt,” Laura said.

Anthony McCall’s father hangs up a flier.

Hurley lives in Franklinton. McCall lives in North Raleigh.

Hurley’s Dodge Charger was found at the Raleigh C&D Processing Facility in Southeast Raleigh Wednesday.

McCall’s family said they saw a bullet hole in the driver’s side windshield and a small amount of blood inside.

Police would only confirm that a missing person’s report had been filed and that they were investigating.

“Could you imagine what this is putting two families through. Plus friends and loved ones. So I’m just asking everybody, if you know something — which somebody definitely knows something — please contact the Raleigh police department and bring my baby home,” Laura said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.