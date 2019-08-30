Motions filed to dismiss one charge against Brandon Council

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Lawyers on both sides of the Brandon Council murder trial have made motions to dismiss one of the charges against Council.

According to court documents, both the defense and prosecution have made motions to dismiss the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The defense filed their motion first with the prosecution filing their agreement in response saying that “The dismissal of this non-capital count should not impact the ultimate outcome of this capital case.”

Council is still charged with two counts of murder, among other federal and state charges, related to the killings of the two CresCom Bank employees, Donna Major, of Conway, and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, of Green Sea in 2017.