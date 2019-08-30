Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian now a major Category 3 storm
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Motions filed to dismiss one charge against Brandon Council

News
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Lawyers on both sides of the Brandon Council murder trial have made motions to dismiss one of the charges against Council.

According to court documents, both the defense and prosecution have made motions to dismiss the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The defense filed their motion first with the prosecution filing their agreement in response saying that “The dismissal of this non-capital count should not impact the ultimate outcome of this capital case.”

Council is still charged with two counts of murder, among other federal and state charges, related to the killings of the two CresCom Bank employees, Donna Major, of Conway, and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, of Green Sea in 2017.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: