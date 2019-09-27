1 dead after crash involving car and motorcycle in front of St. James High

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one death in the crash Friday evening in front of St. James High School.

The crash happened on Highway 707 at about 4:30 p.m. Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Tony Casey said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. He said the motorcycle driver was “very seriously” injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police investigate the scene. Horry County police are investigating.

No further information is available at this time on the person who died or the others involved.

