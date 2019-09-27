1 dead after crash involving car and motorcycle in front of St. James High

News
Posted: / Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one death in the crash Friday evening in front of St. James High School.

The crash happened on Highway 707 at about 4:30 p.m. Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Tony Casey said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. He said the motorcycle driver was “very seriously” injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police investigate the scene. Horry County police are investigating.

No further information is available at this time on the person who died or the others involved.

Count on News13 for updates on wbtw.com as we work to gather more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: