Motorcyclist dead after Florence Co. crash

PAMPLICO AREA, SC (WBTW) – A motorcyclist is dead after a collision Saturday afternoon in Florence County.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on Old River Road just outside of Pamplico, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the 2008 Yamaha motorcycle veered off the road before crashing into a ditch. They were transported to MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, where they later died of their injuries.

The wreck remains under investigation by SCHP. Count on News13 for updates on this story.

