Motorcyclist killed in crash on S.C. 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Horry County.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died as Anggelos Georgakopoulos, 43.

Georgakopoulos died at a hospital from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash on Highway 707. He was originally from Bronx, New York, but was living in the Myrtle Beach area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Hwy. 707 at the intersection of Laurel Woods Dr. around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

SCHP said the driver of a 2019 Jeep crashed with the motorcycle when it tried to make a left turn into the intersection.

The driver of the car was not injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident. Count on News13 for updates.