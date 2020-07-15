Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Horry County

Horry County, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision on Beargrass road, that has left one person dead.
Around 12:45 Wednesday morning, a truck struck a motorcyclist, ejecting them from the motorcycle. They were wearing a helmet, but were found dead on the scene, according to SCHP Master Trooper David Jones.
The person driving the truck was found with no injuries. The incident is currently under investigation and details are limited. Count on News13 for updates.
