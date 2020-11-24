Motorcyclist sent to hospital following 2-vehicle collision on Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police responded Tuesday morning to a collision that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

Police responded to Highway 501 in the area of Cannon Road for two-vehicle collision, according to Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police.

According to Vest, a van pulled onto Highway 501 from a stop sign when a motorcycle struck the van.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, but is expected to live, according to Vest. No decision has been made yet on who contributed to the crash.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: