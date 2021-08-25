Mount Pleasant 19-year-old arrested on 13 counts of child exploitation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Office of SC Attorney General Alan Wilson on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant man on multiple charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Benjamin Robert Felty, 19, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the Mount Pleasant Police Department after an investigation that involved Wilson’s office, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Charleston Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Felty was identified thanks to a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Felty “distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material,” according to investigators.

He faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree.

If convicted on all counts, Felty could face up to 130 years in prison.

Felty was released from the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on a $19,500 bond.