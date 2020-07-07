Mount Pleasant officer fired after he was found passed out inside marked SUV, had beer can between his legs

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant police officer has been fired from the job after he was found passed out in a vehicle.

Officers responded to the area of Faison Road near the East Cooper Airport on Friday around 11:20 a.m. and found one of their marked police SUV’s.

Inside was Sergeant Matt Kinard, who was passed out inside the vehicle with an open beer can between his legs.

Matt Kinard, Mount Pleasant PD

The responding officers said they notified the on-duty supervisor, who responded to the scene and escorted Sgt. Kinard back to the Mount Pleasant Police Department where he was met by the Operations Captain and the Office of Professional Standards Lieutenant.

According to police, it was determined Sgt. Kinard was intoxicated while on duty, and had passed out in his marked police SUV.

Chief Ritchie immediately terminated Sergeant Kinard’s employment, and based on the investigation he was charged with public intoxication and released on a courtesy summons.

“The criminal consequences are consistent with those a non-law enforcement member of our community would be exposed to and we should not be expected to be treated differently in this circumstance. I am very disappointed that one of our police supervisors would conduct himself in this manner,” said Chief Ritchie.

Officials say Kinard was with the Mount Pleasant Police Department for five years.

