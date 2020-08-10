Mullins woman dead after being struck by vehicle

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – A Mullins woman died a few hours after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Mullins, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.
Niesha Godfrey, 25, died at Conway Medical Center while en route to Grand Strand Medical Center from MUSC in Marion a few hours after the wreck, Richardson said.
The body will be sent for an autopsy. details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
