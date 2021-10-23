Multi-County chases ends when suspect crashes in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A high-speed chase that started in Horry County ended in Marion County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye. Trooper Pye tells News 13 it started around 6:51 p.m. on Saturday evening when a trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 501 in Horry County.

Trooper Pye says a chase ensued and ended in Marion County on U.S. 501 at Hwy 41.

Pye says the trooper was not involved in the crash and was not injured. We’re awaiting details on whether the suspect was hurt. Troopers say the Marion County Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace tells News 13 one person was arrested and several people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Sheriff Wallace says all of those taken to the hospital were in the suspect’s vehicle.

Count on News 13 for the newest details as they become available.