Multi-vehicle wreck closes northbound lanes on highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A multiple vehicle accident Wednesday morning has closed Highway 31 northbound lanes.

At 9:14 a.m. crews responded to an overturned truck accident with minor injuries when a separate 4-vehicle accident occurred at 9:29 a.m.

one person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and SHEP are on the scene.

