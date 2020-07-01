Multi-vehicle wreck closes northbound lanes on highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A multiple vehicle accident Wednesday morning has closed Highway 31 northbound lanes.

Hwy. 31 is shut down near MM 19N! Please avoid this area.



At 9:14 a.m., #HCFR responded to an overturned truck accident w/ minor injuries when a separate 4-vehicle accident occurred (9:29 a.m.). 1 patient is being transported w/ injuries.@SCHP_Troop5 and SHEP is on scene. pic.twitter.com/60Ce9n2Kch — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 1, 2020

At 9:14 a.m. crews responded to an overturned truck accident with minor injuries when a separate 4-vehicle accident occurred at 9:29 a.m.

one person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and SHEP are on the scene.