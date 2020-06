HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A three-vehicle crash in the Myrtle Beach area has slowed down traffic.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of 693 Forestbrook Road at 10:12 a.m. No one is being transported to the hospital at this time.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on the scene and investigating.

The public is asked to avoid the area while crews clear the road.