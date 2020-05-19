Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic near Highway 501, Carolina Forest Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Traffic is slow but moving near Carolina Forest Boulevard and Highway 501 due to a wreck.

The crash happened at 12:31 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Multiple vehicles were involved.

Authorities are asking drivers to please avoid the area to prohibit possible delays. Horry County Fire Rescue has deployed mobile speed bumps to keep traffic moving.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.