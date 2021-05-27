Multiple crews battle 2-alarm fire at flea market in Little River; Hwy 17 closed northbound

Video above is taken by Horry County Fire Rescue.

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market in Little River.

Northbound Highway 17 is closed completely. Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to please avoid the area to allow units to respond and work the active fire.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety, Brunswick County crews and the Horry County Fire Rescue are at the scene.

The crews were dispatched at about 2:45 p.m. to a structure fire at 100 Highway 17 in Little River after smoke was seen from the road. A second alarm was sent out.

Buildings at the flea market had been damaged in another fire in February, which was ruled accidental although the cause was never found.