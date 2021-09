HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire off Woodland Drive.

Horry County, Myrtle Beach, and Murrells Inlet crews are at 8149 Woodland Drive. They were called at about 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday.

There are no reported injuries. One person will be displaced.



The fire will be under investigation.

News13 has a crew at the scene. Count on us for updates.