Multiple people “down” at least two dead; officers involved in shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
officer-involved-shooting (1)_1527606626284.jpg.jpg

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT, KNWA) — Two people are dead and one wounded in a deputy-involved shooting in Stone County. 

One of the deceased is a Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy according to a release from Arkansas State Police. 

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested to investigate the incident which occurred in southwest Stone County near the Searcy County line.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management reported the alleged shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2000-block of Flag Road near Flag Township.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: