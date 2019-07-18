Multiple people “down” at least two dead; officers involved in shooting

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT, KNWA) — Two people are dead and one wounded in a deputy-involved shooting in Stone County.

One of the deceased is a Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy according to a release from Arkansas State Police.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested to investigate the incident which occurred in southwest Stone County near the Searcy County line.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management reported the alleged shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2000-block of Flag Road near Flag Township.