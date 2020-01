CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A multiple vehicle collision is slowing traffic heading southbound on Highway 501.

At least three cars are involved in the crash on Highway 501 at Cox Ferry Road with multiple injuries, according to Conway police.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.