Crews work multiple-vehicle crash on Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach; 2 people entrapped

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Fire and rescue crews are responding to a multiple-vehicle crash on South Highway 17.

North Myrtle Beach officials are asking motorists to avoid the area of 48th Ave South and S. Highway 17.

The wreck involved three to four vehicles and two people are entrapped, according to reports. The call came in around noon on Tuesday, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story. News13 is on the way to the scene.

