Murder arrest made after police locate remains suspected to be missing Virginia woman

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George Police Department arrested a man on Thursday morning for the murder of 20-year-old Corrine Lee Huddleston.

Huddleston has been missing since October, police uncovered what they suspect to be her remains on Thursday.

The human remains were located in a wooded area in Surry County. Police are still working with the Chief Medical Examiner to determine if the remains are that of the missing young woman.

Benjamin Franklin Chiarky was the man arressted for Huddleston’s murder. PGPD says he was also arrested for felony conspire to distribute a schedule IV drug and for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation. Chiarky is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail.

The investigation is a joint effort with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Anonymous tips can be texted to “274637 (CRIMES)” by saying “igotcha” along with your message/tip.